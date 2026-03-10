HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, March 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a four-story structure fire in Hollywood Hills. The blaze was reported at 6:10 p.m. at 8932 W St Ives Dr.

Over 100 firefighters from LAFD, with mutual aid assistance from LACoFD and Beverly Hills Fire Department, achieved a knock down in 42 minutes. The fire was confined to the roof of the home, with no surrounding brush or structure involvement.

LAFD air units were requested and remained overhead to monitor any ember casts as well as the option for a water drop if called for by the IC.

Arson is responding to further investigate this incident. An LACoFD firefighter sustained a small burn and is being transported in stable condition to a local hospital. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.