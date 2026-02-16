HOLLYWOOD—Actor Robert Duvall, who starred in the 1972 classic, “The Godfather,” as well as “Apocalypse Now” died at the age of 95 on Sunday, February 15. Robert passed away at his ranch in The Plains, Virginia.

The news was first reported on Monday, February 16, after Duvall’s wife, Luciana Duvall posted on Facebook the following message:

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrated the memories he leaves behind.”

Duvall was born in 1931 in San Diego, California. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1954. In 1955 he attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City. Fellow students for Duvall included Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman and James Caan. He made his film debut in the Oscar-nominated film “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 1962 alongside Gregory Peck. Duvall portrayed Boo Radley in the movie. He also appeared in the film “Bullitt” as a cab driver alongside actor, Steve McQueen.

Most remember the actor for his portrayal as Tom Hagan in “The Godfather” (1972) alongside, Marlon Brandon, James Caan, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton. Robert earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film. He also appeared in the 1974 sequel, “The Godfather II.” He earned another Best Supporting Actor nomination for her work in the film “Apocalypse Now” from 1979.

He earned his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for the 1979 film “The Great Santini.” Other films that Duvall appeared in include: “Network,” “Colors,” “The Apostle,” “A Civil Action,” “The Judge,” “The Paper,” “Sling Blade,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Deep Impact,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Wild Horses” and “Widows.” His final film appearance was in 2022 with the movie “The Pale Blue Eye.”

Duvall was nominated for 7 Academy Awards, 3 times for Best Actor and 4 times for Best Supporting Actor. He won a BAFTA Award in 1979 for “Apocalypse Now.” He won an Primetime Emmy Award in 2007 for “Broken Trail,” and won 4 Golden Globes.

Duvall was married four times during his life, but does not have any children. His first wife was Barbara Benjamin. His second wife was Gail Youngs in 1982. They divorced in 1986. He married his third wife, Sharon Brophy in 1991. The couple divorced in 1995. Duvall married his current wife, Luciana Pedraza in 2005. The couple had been married for 20 years. An official cause of death for Robert has not yet been disclosed to the public.