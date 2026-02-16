HOLLYWOOD—I truly hate this notion that you can’t watch many of the awards shows on TV like in the past. This notion of having to utilize a streaming service to watch an awards show just makes one less likely to watch. Not sure if this is the goal, but its starting to trend in that direction. For 2026, the ceremony did not take in a tent on Santa Monica Beach which it has transpired for the past 40 years, but the 41st ceremony took place at Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium.

The ceremony was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alum Ego Nwodim who delivered a few laughs during the ceremony that didn’t have that many laughs and they didn’t land for me as a viewer. She was grasping for laughs. The audience was not picking up on what she was putting down unfortunately. With that said, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is not a big precursor for the Screen Actors Guild Awards or Academy Awards, but it could be a hint of some important races to look at.

Why do I say that? Well, Rose Byrne is continuing to climb the ladder of serious threat when it comes to the Best Actress race. Her performance in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” picked up the Spirit Award for Best Lead Performance. Yes, Spirit Awards did away with gender specific categories a few years ago, which I think plenty of other award shows should do the same thing. In doing so, you would absolutely cut down the time on some of those awards shows at the same time.

Byrne had stiff competition as well from Joel Edgerton “Train Dreams,” Dylan O’Brien “Twinless,” Tess Thompson “Hedda” and Ben Whishaw for “Peter Hujar’s Day.” When it came to Best Supporting Performance it was a victory for Naomi Ackie for “Sorry, Baby,” while Best Breakthrough Performance went to Kayo Martin for “The Plague.” “Sorry, Baby” won Best Screenplay, while “Lurker” was victorious for Best First Screenplay. “Lurker” also picked up the prize for Best First Feature, while “Train Dreams” was victorious in the Best Director race for Clint Bentley, as well as Best Feature.

Does that mean “Train Dreams” has momentum as we head towards the Oscars on March 15? I wouldn’t count on it, but the movie is nominated in the Best Picture race, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. So it could have some bearing if we’re talking about the Best Adapted Screenplay race. The Robert Altman Award went to “The Long Walk.”

So this awards show in the books, its time to look forward to the Screen Actors Guild Awards which WILL BE a big predictor of what transpires with the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards NOW Actors Awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 22.

Written By LaDale Anderson