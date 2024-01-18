UNITED STATES—For so many people, Monday, January 15, 2024 was another day off for people who work for the federal, state or local governments, in addition to those kiddos who didn’t have to go to school. However, the reality of the situation is that the federal holiday honoring the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This man is perhaps one of the most important historical figures in American history. His teachings of non-violence, love and unity changed the scope of this country in a way that I think a lot of people fail to realize.

He wasn’t the own historical figure who played a role in the Civil Rights Act being passed in the mid-60s, but he was a critical factor in that legislation being passed. I mean think about segregation still being legal in the South and various parts of this country only 60 years ago. It is a harsh pill to swallow, but that was the reality. The United States of America has made plenty of progress, but there is still A LOT of progress that needs to be made rather we want to believe it or not. Hate still exists in this country, racism still exists in this country, prejudice still exists in this country, we have plenty of work still to do, and Dr. King was the catalyst that started movement towards making those strides.

By now, I think so many of us have heard and know about that infamous “I Have a Dream Speech” that Dr. King gave in Washington D.C. in 1963 during the Million Man March. It was beyond historic; it was fiery and full of emotion and you can tell this man’s conviction even though I never witnessed him in the flesh. “Not being judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character,” that is an infamous quote from that speech that I wish so many people in this country would grasp. We NEED to stop judging people based on what they look like and get to know the actual person.

We have more in common than we actually have when it comes to our differences. I hate to say it, but we’re a ‘SEE’ culture. We ‘see’ what we want to see and we categorize as a result of that, we refuse to see beyond what are eyes are showing us, which is a sad sign of progress in this country and this goes for all races and ethnicities. This is not just a Black and White issue; it is an issue for all. I never knew the iconic speech actually premiered in the city of Detroit before it was made in Washington D.C.

This is a man that touched so many lives and his tutelage of non-violence and love is so crucial. I will admit the non-violence element is something I marvel. How could a man and so many of his followers be ok with getting pelted by flying objects, hosed with water from fire hoses, attacked by vicious dogs, beat by police, see loved ones and friends lynched and not react? I know for me that would be an absolute struggle because we’re taught in life you defend yourself if you’re being attacked, but Dr. King believe fighting fire with fire only intensified the fire; his ideology was to teach others to be better, be stronger, turn the other cheek and we live in a nation today where that just seems hard or we refuse to acknowledge it is something that is difficult for us to do.

The 60s were crazy, there were plenty of people, historical ones who were assassinated including the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and I believe it is a direct result because people viewed them as threats because of their tutelage, charisma and the ability to implement potential change in this country. Lots of people pre 1960s didn’t like the changes that were being implemented and to stop that momentum those threats were silenced, and unfortunately, Dr. King was one of those people. However, his legacy still lives. I did something in 2024 that I have NOT DONE since elementary school. I watched Dr. King’s infamous speech in its entirety. It sends chills down your bones as you listen. He was not just a great orator, but a man who breathed confidence and was not afraid to fight for what mattered to him even if it ultimately led to his murder.

A lot of people have forgotten how instrumental Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. impacted this country. Perhaps instead of just having a day off, in 2024, you reflect on his teachings and his contribution to this country especially when it comes to race relations. A lot of us would not be enjoying the freedoms we have if not for Dr. King. So thank you for all that you did so that I could live a better life.