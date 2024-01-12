HOLLYWOOD—It is very rare that I binge watch a TV series, it has to be something that hooks me and doesn’t let go. The U.S. version of “The Traitors” hooked me and I binge-watched the entire season in a single day and it was juicy and fascinating to watch. Well a year, later we have a new season with some of the best contestants in reality competition TV and some are just reality TV faces.

The new season which is airing exclusively on Peacock, I must admit I am very happy that I have the streaming service Peacock because if I did not I would absolutely be purchasing this to watch who I consider to be three of the best TV contestants of all time Dan Gheesling “Big Brother 10” and “Big Brother 14,” Sandra Diaz-Twine “Survivor: Pearl Islands,” “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” “Survivor: Game Changers” and “Survivor: Winners at War,” and Parvati Shallow “Survivor: Cook Islands,” Survivor: Micronesia, “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” and “Survivor: Winners at War” are all competing against one another.