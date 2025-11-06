HOLLYWOOD—Yes, I admit, the second episode of last week’s second half of season 6 of “The Oval” was not great. It was quite boring to say the least. This week’s episode, ‘Crossed Boundaries’ witnessed Allan’s good night turn into a terrible one. Alan went into panic mode, as Donald and Kyle speculated on what Allan would do after striking that person.

Little do those two know, that Lilly knows what is going on as well. Yeah, Allan just killed someone; and if Donald is helping him cover up a crime, Donald now owns him. Well, I thought it was a guy at first, but it was a woman that Allan killed. He was ready to call the police, but Donald talked him out of it. Feels like this was a complete setup by Donald, why EXACTLY is still a mystery.

Lilly caught her husband red-handed, and Donald wasn’t pleased. Sharon contacted Dale to alert him that she was kidnapped and needed his help. Donald really saw his blood pressure rise with Lilly getting under his skin and Tyler Perry seems to be putting things into play for a major player like potentially Donald or someone else finally having a date with the Grim Reaper after all these seasons.

Hunter was spiraling because he needed a cocaine fix and was not pleased to learn that Isaac doesn’t know anyone who can supply him with a fix. To say Hunter is a mess is an understatement. OMG, Hunter is indeed spiraling, and this conversation is so stupid and unnecessary with Jason. Jason is not a druggie; he’s a twisted murderer and sex-obsessed psychopath.

Sharon explained to Dale that Kareem is the reason she was kidnapped because of money he owed to the tune of $400K. Dale spilled that Kareem has been selling drugs out of the pharmacy, something Sharon had no idea about. I totally forgot about that. Sharon still has no idea what is up with Kareem who nearly died after she defended herself from him. Sharon was desperate for answers and planned to revisit the crime scene for evidence.

Donald was not getting any sleep, as Victoria rang him in the middle of the night about Hunter starting to spiral because he was out of drugs. Guess what? She was right. Donald spilled that Alonzo got cocaine for Hunter the last time, and that was not wise. Why? Victoria is planning to use that information to her advantage, especially with Alonzo.

Allan was spooked when Kyle stopped by his place and started making demands. Kyle spilled he had leverage over Allan in that hit-and-run he committed. Blackmail that is the name of the game for Kyle and what this guy will do; only one can guess. Victoria pulled Alonzo away from a conversation between Max and Bobby which raised red flags for the agents. Victoria demanded Alonzo to get her some cocaine to prevent a war from erupting. I was so pleased to see Max eavesdrop on the conversation; for once Tyler Perry is making a few of his characters smarter, not dumber.

I was wondering when we would see Priscilla again, and she received a call from Nancy alerting her that she was in jail for Clarence’s murder. Priscilla was not pleased to learn Richard and Sam framed her pal. Sam was eavesdropping on Priscilla’s conversation. Priscilla rammed into Sam about his antics. I’m glad Priscilla is calling Sam out on his double standards. He is the woman, who doesn’t play around.

Wow, Sam has been messing around on Priscilla way before Victoria and has a child! Oh, this a**hole is tossing his discretions in her face, with a son to say the least. Oh, Priscilla better torch his ass to the ground for this betrayal. So much for Sam being a good guy, Tyler Perry has turned him completely into a villain; one that the audience cannot wait to see him receive his comeuppance. In a twisted move, Priscilla pushed Sam down a flight of stairs in a fit of rage; now is he dead? I don’t know, but he’s unleashed something in her that is wicked.

Next week’s episode does look very intriguing to say the least as it appears some long-hidden secrets are about to come out. Until next week, “Oval” lovers.