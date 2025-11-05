BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, November 3, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that Mayor Sharona Nazarian will participate with the city for Veterans Day Community Gathering to honor the brave men and women who served our country.

The event will take place on Monday, November 10 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Beverly Gardens Park. The event will take place in front of Hunter and Hounds statue between N. Canon and N. Crescent Drives located at 9349 Santa Monica Blvd.

All community members are welcome, and city encourages the public to bring their family, friends, and neighbors to share in the meaningful ceremony.