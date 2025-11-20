HOLLYWOOD—So, we picked things back up on “The Oval” right where things ended last week. This week’s episode, ‘Ironclad’ saw Hunter, Jason, Isaac and Priscilla zip tied. Priscilla was later released, as Victoria, Donald, Sam, Kyle, Bobby, Max, Allan and almost everyone on the cast had a dramatic scene that was not as entertaining as I hoped.

Dale and Sharon arrived at Allan’s place ready to count a load of money. Allan was in a mood as usual, but Dale and Sharon didn’t let that distract them. Sharon wanted to pay that debt and be done with the dirty money. However, Dale wanted to pay whatever debt Kareem owed and then take a bit of that money for himself. Allan returned home and discovered the loads of money and was in a bit of shock, as a result. Dale created a distraction per usual, as Sharon continued to count money.

Hunter was not pleased to be in the clutches of his enemy with Eli tossing around his weight, with Simone, Donald and so many others by the ‘President’s Way.’ Eli wanted to chat with Jason, but Victoria was having none of it, as her wicked, Queen Bee side came front-and-center. Eli started to spill a bit of tea, and it became obvious Victoria was about to unleash some rage yet to be seen and I don’t think Eli is going to like that.

Whoa, Eli was sending Victoria to the bunker, but the Ice Queen made it crystal clear blood was about to be spilled and when Victoria sets her sights on something all wholly hell is about to break loose. Priscilla was loving it, but I sense Victoria and Hunter are about to realign and some mayhem is going to explode as a result.

Victoria spilled the truth to Simone about sleeping with Eli in front of the entire audience. The barbs were traded, and Donald huffed like he had power, but FYI Donald, you’re not as powerful as you think you are. We do NOT need the entire cast of the series inside ‘The Oval’ people. Once again this is Tyler Perry DOING TOO DAMN MUCH!

Donald was a bit mum, when Eli asked him to speak his mind. Wow, Eli is nailing everyone, now Kyle and Donald is on the list. Weapons were drawn, and Kyle was forced to turn over all his weapons, just as Lilly made her appearance and got her revenge on Donald via Eli. Ok, I didn’t see this coming.

Oh, I’m loving this, like loving Lilly getting her pound of flesh. I DO want to know how Lilly and Eli know each other. All the villains are headed to the bunker people, after 6 seasons FINALLY, the revenge tour is in full gear. The last on the list is Jason. Eli presented him with 2 options: tell the truth and admit to his crimes. Jason was warned he could be headed to the bunker with his parents or spill his parents secrets.

Jason lashed out, and he was adamant he didn’t kill Jean, when the audience actually saw him do it. Jason refused to testify against his parents and was sent to the bunker also. Allan was appointed as Interim Chief of Staff, meaning he has taken over Donald’s position. How ironic is this people? It looks like Eli is full of secrets and a potential double, double agent. Yes, these two have been working together all this time and I would have never expected this in a million years. Eli was jealous of Bobby’s antics and ready to give him his pink slip.

Priscilla spilled some tea about Eli’s little video with Victoria and apparently Simone is a crucial piece to this puzzle. Richard do we really need Richard’s presence to confirm what we already know? Richard was doubtful all is over, and I hate to say it, but I have to agree with him. This Nancy and Richard storyline is just a sad tale that needs to end already. As a viewer, I simply do not care about these two.

Lilly spilled to Simone that she was working with Eli and Priscilla to bring down the administration. Lilly called a spade a spade about Simone sleeping with Bobby which caused ruffles. Simone was feeling like an idiot for cheating on her husband with Bobby of all people. Yes, Simone this was a setup and you feel for Bobby when you shouldn’t have. Looks like you have egg on your face. This dialogue is just terrible between these 3 ladies; it is not flowing naturally at all and feels quite forced to say the least.

Would have never pegged Lilly and Priscilla as undercover allies. However, we had to wait for the other shoe to drop, with the final moments of the episode witnessing a masked assailant attack Sharon who ferociously fought back. Next week’s episode looks good as Kyle and Donald make plans, and Victoria and Hunter trade barbs.