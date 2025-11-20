HOLLYWOOD—I thought last week would be the turning point for season 49 of “Survivor,” but it is not. I will admit I am watching this season for you guys, but I am checked out on this season. It is not entertaining to watch at all. If anything, the people at the bottom should NOT in a single episode take control of the game, as a direct result of “Survivor” doing what it does too much: countless advantages or twists.

I swear to God I don’t want to see this in season 50, if it is, its time for Jeff Probst to get the boot. He’s screwing up the game and he’s not even coy about it anymore. When the 5 people from Tribal Council returned faces were shocked to discover MC was booted from the game. Kristina was shocked that MC was booted, and the talk about Rizo not having to play his idol was brought up obviously!

Sophie was not happy to realize she didn’t really have any solid allies, which means Rizo, Savannah and Sophi are going to utilize that to her advantage. Savannah spilled to Sophi that she has an extra vote. Savannah not wise, that is something Sophi can use against you. I’m sorry the only rootable person of the 3 underdogs is Sophi. Rizo is becoming annoying and Savannah is just not likeable at all; she isn’t. She is a villain and if she embraced it that would make her so much more likeable.

Steven what the hell are you doing? God these players are horrible. Steven shared that with Sage. I trust Sage not to spill that intel, but I don’t know if Steven can trust Sage as much as he thinks he should. Sophie aligning with Savannah, Sophi and Rizo is not smart, and Alex what are you doing? You’re playing double agent, and it’s not the smartest thing in my eyes. Rizo pegged that, and it’s obvious the guy is a bit much. I’m so glad ‘RizGod’ is going to be schooled on “Survivor 50” with actual legends. You are not the icon that you think you are.

Time for a reward challenge that involves two teams of 4, leaving one person sitting out. The winning tribe eats fried chicken, French Fries, soft drinks and cheesecake. Sophi is sitting out of this challenge. The team rewards challenges need to stop, let things be individual reward challenges. Blue Team won, which means once again Jawan is not getting any substance with actual food.

So again Kristina, Savannah, Alex and Sophie get to eat, but Kristina wants to give Jawan the opportunity for Jawan to eat. Jawan admitted he wants to earn it, and he has trouble accepting it. His tribemates encourage him to eat, despite him not actually wanting to do it. Kristina, you better not spill to anyone on this tribe you have an idol; if you do, its endgame for you. That chicken didn’t look great to say the least, but that pimple on Alex’s nose is so obvious. So we are getting a bit of Jawan’s backstory that says so much about him as a character.

Sophie you’re sharing too much that could be used against you later at the game. Jawan made it clear he isn’t as open as everyone thinks he is. Sage chatted with Kristina about making a move against Savannah or at least flushing Rizo’s idol. Sophi spilled to Savannah that the other side might be splitting votes. Sophi needs to realize if she doesn’t make a move, she is NOT winning against Rizo or Savannah at the end.

Savannah spilled to Sophi that she is a news reporter. Guess what? Who cares. Sophi spilled all to Rizo, Sophie and Savannah about his split vote plan. Rizo wanted to take Alex out, while Savannah was right not to trust Sage and Jawan. Jawan why don’t you ask Alex instead of listening to Rizo. We actually get an individual Immunity Challenge that I suspect Savannah will not be winning, as this seems to be focused on strength. Why are we giving 2 people individual immunity. “Survivor” is doing too much, the last man and woman standing are safe. So only 7 people are vulnerable?

Rizo was the first to drop out, soon followed by Kristina. The talking would drive me nuts, and I can see this being Steven’s downfall, or maybe Sage. Alex dropped, soon followed by Sophi. So that means Savannah or Sophie will be safe, as well as Jawan or Steven. Jawan couldn’t hold on and Steven secured safety. I would love to see Sophie win over Savannah. Savannah is just not likeable; I don’t know what it is about her, she just makes you not root for her, even though Savannah won her second consecutive immunity.

We can simply get to the vote because this strategy doesn’t even matter to me at all. Kristina, Sophie and Steven wanted to target Rizo to force him to play his idol. Sophi could be the potential backup, but I think the problem is Sophie. She might spill to the others, exactly what I expected. Rizo spilled to Sophie that he wanted to get Alex out.

Force Rizo to play that idol, it’s long overdue. Jawan seriously? Alex is NOT doing anything and discovered that Rizo is after him. Alex started to chat, first with Sophie then Kristina, Sage, Steven and Jawan to secure his safety. Sage, c’mon please don’t a bad move. Jawan, Rizo has an idol, you can’t be this stupid.

This Tribal Council is so damn boring. Not sure what Jeff meant with this season heating up at the merge. No, it truly has not. Savannah is so unlikeable, even at Tribal Council. I just realized it’s NOT smart for Sophi to take out Alex; that’s a possible number for her. I could care less who is voted out. Jawan and Sage stupid butts voted for Alex instead of taking a strike at Rizo.

You cannot make up this bad gameplay. This is just bad. Next Wednesday, don’t expect a “Survivor” recap from me, I’m checking out for the holiday because I’m just NOT ENTERTAINED at this point. The teaser tells you who’s going home next week, its Kristina because why would the jury react that way? I will tell you, “Knowledge is Power” is played.