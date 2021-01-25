WEST HOLLYWOOD—The iconic, The Standard Hotel located on 8300 Sunset Boulevard, will close indefinitely because of a significant increase to its lease.

On their Instagram page they wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of The Standard, Hollywood, which will shut its doors indefinitely on Friday, January 22nd. Despite 22 years of unconditional love for our hotel, our guests, our team and our community, the hotel was unable to prevent a significant increase to its lease, which makes operating the property impossible.⁣⁣

Alive with personality & personalities, and the backdrop of countless legendary tales, Hollywood was the birthplace of The Standard’s culture. It came to life through its timeless design, live music performances at Desert Nights, blue Astroturf pool scene, living art in ‘The Box,’ and the many late, hazy nights at our nightclub incarnations: Purple Lounge, Mmhmmm and Giorgio’s. While there are and will be more Standard hotels, there will never be another Standard, Hollywood. And though it is painful to say goodbye, we know that the community we inspired will live on.⁣⁣⁣⁣

To help us bid a fond farewell, please post your favorite Hollywood memories in the comments below, and DM us photos of your time there. We’ll compile everything into a digital scrapbook to enjoy whenever you could use a little California sunshine. Thank you for everything. We are eternally grateful.”

Many have expressed their opinions via social media. One user wrote, “Actually crying over the realization that I will never be severely hungover by the pool again.”

The Standard Hotel was known for its celebrity clientele such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, and Benicio del Toro. The hotel has locations in the Los Angeles area, but also Miami and New York. Madonna filmed at the Standard Hotel for her music video: “B**** I’m Madonna.”