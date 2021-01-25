CALIFORNIA—On January 23, NBA Golden State Warriors point guard and shooting guard Stephen Curry, 32, surpassed Reggie Miller becoming the second in the NBA’s all time three-point shooting list.

During Saturday nights game against the Utah Jazz, third quarter, Curry’s shot made from beyond the three-point line was his (2,561) career three pointer. Curry passed Miller’s (2,560) three pointers and currently sits right below Ray Allen with (2,973) three pointers made.

Curry has played in 715 career games. On average Curry amounts to 3.6 three pointers per game. The point guard also holds the all-time record for most threes made in a post season with a record 470 surpassing Allen’s 385 back in April, 2019.

The 12-year Warrior has accomplished…

(5x) Most seasons as the three-point field goals leader

broke the record for three-point shots made in a game (13 made, Nov. 7, 2016)

only player in NBA history to cross the 400 3-pointer threshold for a season

This current 2020-2021 NBA season Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assist, per game.

The Golden State Warriors record is 8-8 coming off a lose from Utah Jazz. They met the Minnesota Timber Wolves on January 25, 2021.