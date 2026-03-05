UNITED STATES—I truly wanted to think about this before actually tackling the topic because it is a loaded one. I am talking about reference to the incident that transpired at the BAFTA Awards on February 22 involving John Davidson, who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome. While actors Michael. B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage, Davidson yelled out the N-word. Yeah, it was uncomfortable hearing and you could tell it stunned Jordan and Lindo who froze for a minute, but continued to remain professional.

That is not something all people will do if such a racial slur is shouted at them, especially one as hateful and vicious as the N-word.d Yes, how the BAFTAs handled the incident was completely unacceptable. They should have addressed things immediately, not wait until the firestorm that unfolded after people not only HEARD it, but witnessed it. The show was televised after the fact, which means it could have been edited and they could have addressed it.

There was commentary by the peanut gallery about rather or not Davidson should have been allowed at the ceremony. My answer is simple: ABSOLUTELY! Why should someone be denied a right to attend an event where a movie is nominated for chronicling a debilitating condition not many people know or understand? Make that make sense? He should be isolated because people are afraid of what might be shouted? C’mon, we are grown ups and if we educate ourselves just a little bit we can learn more about Tourette’s syndrome and how it impacts those who have it.

You have uncontrollable tics, you shout obscenities and say things that are not only uncomfortable for the public, but the person who uttered them. This incident has placed more shame on Davidson and those with Tourette’s syndrome, who feel they have to isolate out of fear of constantly being judged. That is a horrid feeling to think about because isolation is not a good thing for anyone, and the thought of being forced to be excluded because you have a condition is just wrong, and I don’t care who you are.

We might as well start isolating anyone who has a disability. Guess what? That would not be right, so let’s not start with the disclaimers. Let’s start educating ourselves and be more open to learning about the plight that others deal with on a daily basis that so many people have no clue about. Everyone has an opinion on the situation, but its important to understand the parties involved are Davidson, Lindo and Jordan. Davidson almost felt shamed into apologizing, even though I’m sure he was horrified when it transpired and immediately removed himself from the ceremony, and may have even asked to publicly apologize to both actors.

Then you have Lindo and Jordan who should have had received IMMEDIATE apologies from the BAFTA Awards. As a Black American the N-word cuts very deep, so to have someone shout that word, rather intentional or not, is a gut punch that not many people will ever understand. They reacted calm, professional and didn’t make a big deal in the moment, which many others may have done. I can visibly see the shock and shame on their faces, I felt what they felt, but I respected them so much more for not reacting when it could have been very easy to do so.

Oh, I know there are people saying Black people say that word to one another. Not so and if they do its because a word with such venom was flipped around as a term of endearment. Also there are those who say it with an ‘A’ not an ‘ER’ that is a big difference and that is a word that has so much history we don’t have the time to get into it and that takes an entire multitude of columns to really dig deep on that word and its disgusting legacy in the American lexicon, as well as on a global level.

Open your eyes people, grace needs to be given to those who suffer from a debilitating disorder. One that not many understand. In no way am I condoning what transpired, but I do not feel in my hearts of hearts that it was intentional. It happened, it was not done with malice, and we should understand that and aim to not shun or make a person with Tourette’s syndrome feel worse about themselves then what they already probably do. Imagine having to apologize for every single thing you say because you cannot control it? Think about living like that for the rest of your life? It sounds awful, doesn’t it?

Written By Jason Jones