HOLLYWOOD—The war between Candiace and Rob is on and has become a focal point on the latest season of “The Traitors.” Rob has many people in his corner, but guess what, people are starting to suspect Candiace, because of Rob, but people like Johnny are starting to suspect Rob because of Candiace.

I will admit Rob didn’t do himself much justice being as vocal about Lisa in the last Roundtable. As Candiace dropped on “Watch What Happens Live,” Rob had been a virtual mute for the majority of other Roundtables, so to be that boisterous suddenly should have raised a ton of red flags for Faithfuls in the room if they were paying attention. This week’s episode, ‘A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne’ witnessed a tense turret as Candiace and Rob went toe-to-toe about his antics that led to Lisa Rinna being banished.

Candiace is keeping information from you as well Rob, like the fact that Johnny Weir is onto you. Candiace you are super smart to not bring in a new ‘Traitor’ because she wants to prevent Rob from having an ally. Who will they murder, and considering Rob is giving power to Candiace this should be intriguing? Her goal of making Rob realize he’s still in power is quite intriguing. At breakfast Tara started to question rather a recruitment took place or not.

Maura tossed out Candiace’s name and chatted about her conversation with Colton, but Johnny defended her so Maura should be careful. Kristen and Johnny conversed that Colton could be on their radar yet again. I want to see this Maura vs. Candiace rivalry. This should be epic. YES! The traitors actually banished Colton! Candiace got her way and took out a major threat and took out a number away from Rob in the process.

Rob careful, your behavior is going to send potential red flags to people. Kristen was in a tizzy about Colton being taken out of the game. Tara was still onto Natalie, while Johnny was worried about Natalie. Rob utilized Stephen, Natalie and Mark and Eric to try to point the finger at Candiace, because Mark and Eric backed it up. Rob why would you spill that Colton said Candiace’s name, that is going to trace back to you.

While Rob was cooking, Candiace was cooking with Kristen and Johnny about Rob and his behavior at the breakfast. This is so fun to see these Traitors go to war. Rob that desire to go after a shield might play into Candiace’s hands on creating further suspicion on you. Oh, I’m so happy that Kristen found The Shield over Rob. I’m sorry, but the challenges on “The Traitors” is the least compelling aspect of the competition series.

Now things are starting to cook, as Mark and Kristen realized that a male has to be up there. Johnny spilled that Colton mentioned Stephen. Candiace was warned by Johnny to be prepared. How is Stephen suddenly becoming a threat? This feels too out of left field for my liking. Candiace learned from Stephen that Colton tossed her name and it was courtesy of Rob. Candiace tossed out that Rob was the closest to Colton.

Rob you were being way too deflective when things were pointed towards you. This standoff between Candiace and Rob is great and she realized that Rob was hoodwinking her. Rob you are so busted. I love that Candiace called Rob’s bluff, bluntly as hell in the process. This is going to be an exciting Roundtable, as Johnny kicked things off tossing out that Stephen was one to watch out for. Dorinda you are just stupid, gosh, I wish you were booted over others already banished in the game. Stephen was defending himself quite well.

Eric chimed in that Candiace was consistent in her votes, until she tossed a vote towards Rob. Candiace chimed in and defended her vote. Candiace chimed in and noted that Natalie was the initial target and pointed the finger at Tara. Whew, things are getting hot, as Candiace started to ask the question why Colton, and pointed out Rob was out of character about that Colton’s demise. Maura called out Candiace’s vote, as it started to feel like heat was on.

The fire was put on Rob about Lisa, courtesy of Colton and was wondering if he utilized Colton to deliver information to target others. Candiace talked about Rob being very quiet at the Roundtable and being used as a vessel. Candiace delivered her argument flawless, without getting flustered and remained calm in the process. This vote is going to be beyond interesting, and the person with ‘The Dagger’ Rob with 2 votes would have to reveal himself. I think it would be dangerous for him to do that cause it would expose him. There should have been more discussions allowed at this Roundtable because it was shorter than expected.

This Roundtable sucked so badly because everyone feels for Rob’s BS, and Candiace found herself taken out the game. I hate to say this, but the fourth season is down the drain for me. There is nothing exciting to witness anymore. I hate this but this notion of Johnny Weir being a traitor is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. Yeah, I am totally checking out now because Eric of all people is recruited as a Traitor, and you think its Johnny, when its Rob. I feel like this season is going to be similar to season 2, when after Phaedra got booted, I checked out.

Who do we have to root for? Rob? He turned on both of his allies in a single episode, so with that said, I’m feel like I can only root for Stephen or Natalie to catch Rob, because those votes Candiace pinpointed on Rob should make it clear that a male has to be a Traitor and Rob would be the least expected.