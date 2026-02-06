MALIBU—On February 6, authorities announced the identification of the teen who veered off Malibu Canyon Road to his death on Wednesday, February 4th. The 16-year-old was identified as Sierra Canyon High School student, Hunter Langley.



California Highway Patrol (CHP) indicated the Langley was driving a Tesla along Malibu Canyon Road when the vehicle made a sharp right, tumbling down the embankment. First responders arrived quickly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The following came directly from the obituary of Hunter Langley.



“Hunter was much more than a dedicated high school student — he was a beloved member of the Sierra Canyon community. His classmates and teammates remember him as a bright, athletic, and compassionate young man who brought joy to those around him. Friends recall Hunter as someone who “put a light to the room every time he walked in,” a sentiment that reflects the affection and admiration many felt for him.



At Sierra Canyon, Hunter wasn’t just known for his academic engagement — he was also a spirited athlete who represented his school with pride. His participation in sports brought him close to fellow students, built memories on fields and courts, and inspired camaraderie among his peers. Teachers, coaches, and classmates alike celebrated Hunter’s dedication, his teamwork, and his positive presence both on and off the field.”



The news of the teen’s death spread quickly. Commenters on X gave tribute to the young Hunter Langley. One such commenter reflected, …” He was getting scholarship offers coming out of the 6th grade.” Reports indicate that Hunter Langley was an incredible athlete. More than that, he was an incredible person who left a footprint on the hearts of all who knew him.



