HOLLYWOOD—This episode has been heavily touted by “The Traitors” host, Alan Cumming, as we were invited to ‘The Black Banquet.’ So, will Lisa with her broch be able to enact that kill as Alan noted? We shall see, as the tension was already thick as a result of Rob turning on his traitors, and I hate to say this, war is in session and everyone was dressed to the nines.

Lisa was dressed to the nine and looked fantastic as Rinna started to consider Yam Yam, Kristen or Natalie as being the targets to be murdered because of her amulet. So, the murder has already taken place, and I am curious to find out who that person was. Come on the suspense is literally killing me. Alan made his entrance and so did two darkly cloaked gentlemen as Alan talked about The Legend of the Black Dinner. There is a twist, two antidotes and no one has an idea who was killed but Lisa. There are two chances to save the cursed players.

So, Natalie started to raise question as Yam Yam realized that Lisa kissed him on the cheek. Natalie wanted to drink the antidote, but Tara jumped in that she was served turkey by Dorinda. Questions about food arose, as Johnny talked about picking cards and Kristen’s face being chosen. Many wanted Tara and Kristen wanted to drink with Natalie fighting crazy for her safety. Tara and Natalie were fighting over the antidote, with Natalie getting the edge. Lisa was looking worried.

Alan continued to tease until he revealed that Yam Yam was killed. He pointed the finger at Lisa, and I was so happy to see him get the boot. I was so over that guy and pleased to see it transpire. He deserved it. Lisa was able to defend herself quite well by deflecting to Maura also kissing. Lisa was still livid at Rob and his mayhem that he caused.

I was happy to finally see The Traitors, Rob, Lisa and Candiace have to discuss the events of the night, and him not just sitting back and doing nothing. Candiace reminded him that they were 1 vote away from her being voted. Rob your ass has to step up today, and stop thinking selfishly which, Lisa and Candiace are starting to clock it. Rob is going to place a target on his back by trying to protect Colton, and Eric made it a point to acknowledge that Natalie was doing a bit too much. Candiace good ploy about the air kiss, as we are finally seeing some heat on Stephen who has been MIA for like 6 episodes. Again? Why is he here?!

I love this rivalry between Lisa and Colton because he has met a match finally. Lisa called out Natalie with her theatrics, and she came across very suspicious. Johnny and Mark whispered about Natalie being a traitor because she’s a gamer, and Johnny also had Lisa and Colton on the list. Candiace did some strong deflection for Lisa by pointing the finger at Natalie. Tara definitely suspected Natalie as being culpable as a traitor.

Oop, looks like Natalie stuck her foot in her mouth by saying she ‘murdered’ a gamer. Stephen wanted to focus Natalie, and Rob wanted to keep things airtight, but he placed the target right back on Lisa. You’re going to lose Candiace by doing that, and I think he’s placing suspicion on him as people are going to start to suspect him. Lisa started to spill to Dorinda and Mark that Natalie spilled that she murdered a gamer.

The six players with the most gold, can earn the Dagger, giving them the power of 2 votes at The Roundtable. It can be used at one of the next 4 Roundtables. Um, isn’t that towards the end of the game people. Rob was right to want the dagger to keep that power within the traitor’s possession or for his own. Rob was killing it on breaking those urns. Lisa decided to make a move and help out Stephen, that might help her tremendously. The 6 players fighting for the Gold Dagger are Colton (great!), Rob R, Mark, Eric, Stephen and Natalie. The chest with the most gold was Rob; Candiace has started to lose trust with Rob.

I’m starting to like Stephen and Mark a little bit as they’re not falling for Colton’s antics. Rob was right in deducing Natalie having the Golden Dagger. Gosh, Rob has become the new Colton. Is that a good thing or bad thing. Candiace warned Lisa that Johnny has her on the radar. Rob revealed to the 5 that he has the dagger and they agreed not to tell anyone. Stephen was coy and he revealed a pact was made to not reveal who the culprit is. That places a target on you, and Stephen learned Natalie is in trouble. Rob learned that Lisa could be in trouble, and the theatrics are about to come out.

I am eager for this Roundtable but not pleased with the fact that Colton gets to coast this week after so much heat the past 2 Roundtables. Lisa kicked things off pointing the finger at Natalie about her slip-up about murdering a gamer. Tara confirmed what Lisa noted so the evidence was solid. Johnny jumped in about Natalie being so defensive for the antidote which forced him to think she might be a Faithful posing as a Traitor.

Great, here goes Colton who wanted to chat with Yam Yam, and Candiace jumped in and talked about Yam Yam theatrics. Maura what the hell are you talking about, and Dorinda pointed out Lisa did that to everyone. Dorinda versus Maura was fantastic, because Maura does only pile on. Rob wow, you are literally stabbing Lisa and Candiace in the back publicly at the Roundtable. Rob has pissed me off so badly. Oh, and Rob has to publicly announce he’s using it, thank God, he can’t use it. I loved that Candiace threw that vote onto Rob to light some fire on his ass, despite Lisa earning a large number of votes.

Why is this important? Two women have been exposed as traitors, so it will be easy for Candiace to convince others that if there is another traitor it has to be a guy. So, Rob that might be very bad what you did. Candiace was not happy, as Lisa was forced to reveal that she was indeed a Traitor. I think Candiace may have built a bond with Natalie with her vote, so right move. Colton is back to his same s**t, and Johnny picked up on that, and it started to resonate that Colton is not as safe as he thinks.

Two ladies have booted, so it’s obvious a guy is going to be targeted. Johnny spilled that information to Candiace, and they confirmed that Rob and Colton could be a duo and very dangerous as a result. We are about to see Candiace versus Rob; Oh I am so seated for this battle and cannot wait till next week’s episode on “The Traitors.”