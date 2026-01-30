SANTA CLARA– Super Bowl LX(60) features an incredible matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots from the gorgeous backdrop of the Bay Area. Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, February 8.

Levi’s Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara is 40 minutes away.

After Tom Brady and Bill Belichick departed the NFL, it seemed as if the Pats never ending dynasty- 10 Super Bowl appearances and 7 Lombardi Trophies- had finally ended after two decades.

Wrong. Under the helm of Head Coach Mike Vrabel, the former New England Linebacker teaches the ‘Patriots Way’ to this new generation of players.

Only four men have won a Super Bowl as a player and head coach: Mike Ditka, Tony Dungy, Tom Flores and Doug Pederson. Vrabel can be the fifth on that list, and the first to win as a player and coach for the same franchise.

In the AFC Championship, New England traveled to icy Mile High Stadium defeating the Denver Broncos, 10-7 in a snowglobe defensive showcase.

Replacing Tom Brady is an impossible task, but New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye has been sensational this season. It is a neck and neck race between Maye and Rams QB Matthew Stafford for the NFL MVP.

He will be the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. The youngest on that list is Dan Marino, who started once and never made it back. So nothing is guaranteed.

Being the youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl, at the end of a season in which he’ll finish in the top two of the NFL MVP voting, would put Maye on a fast track to be one of the faces of the league for the next decade.

Representing the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks. Led by Quarterback Sam Darnold and Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba had a monster season that is likely to include an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. There’s not much argument about his ability after he led the NFL in receiving yards.

Darnold is a rare case, a quarterback who was drafted high, labeled a bust, then rebounded to become a productive quarterback and a potential Super Bowl winner.

In a classic NFC Championship, the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 for a rematch with the New England Patriots.

Every NFL fan remembers what many consider the greatest Super Bowl in history.

In Super Bowl XLIX, The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks met 11 years ago in one of the greatest Super Bowls ever, and think about how the legacies of those involved in that game changed based on one Malcolm Butler interception.

Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald already has an impressive start to his head-coaching career, having led Seattle to a Super Bowl in his second Seahawks season at age 38. He’s an unquestioned defensive wizard.

Let’s talk about the music. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who currently holds the title as the most-streamed artist in the world, will perform during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

With the 60th Super Bowl taking place in the Bay Area, it makes sense that a local band would kick off the festivities. East Bay natives Green Day will participate in an opening ceremony featuring some of their biggest songs. The opening ceremony will also include appearances from previous Super Bowl MVPs

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 PM.