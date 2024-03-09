HOLLYWOOD—Pure chaos, that is the best way to explain the drama on “Days of Our Lives” right now. The one thing that is super critical to note is that: Clyde’s rat has been exposed. Yes, Officer Goldman has been pegged and Rafe, Jada, Harris and a host of others is looking for the officer who tried to allow someone to take out Harris yet again.

Harris has awoken from his coma and is placing all the pieces of the puzzle together. For someone who woke up from a coma this guy is pretty strong. I must admit it is fun to see Steve Burton on 2 soaps at a given time “Days” and “General Hospital.” Harris was able to dismantle Stefan who was revealed to be the person who shot Harris. Yeah, that is quite bold of Stefan and I’m starting to think Stefan might have a dance with the Grim Reaper sooner than later. I mean dude you tried to kill a cop, and you did all this because Clyde told you to? Stefan should have immediately told EJ so that he could work that DiMera magic to protect not only you, but Gabi as well. EJ hates Clyde so you know he would do anything to exact revenge. The writing on Clyde having all this power I’m just not buying it; he is no Stefano DiMera people.

Wendy and Tripp are being held hostage by Officer Goldman, as Ava, Rafe and Steve hunt for them. I really cannot understand how Ava continues to get a second chance in Salem after all she has done. I mean the list of misdeeds is just as bad as Ava Jerome on “GH.” Steve forced Ava to confess all that is going on and she spilled the tea as Steve made a promise to locate their son and take Clyde out once and for all.

For Ava, it involves one more tasks; breaking Clyde out of prison otherwise Tripp was going to disappear permanently. Never threaten Ava’s son, Clyde it will not bold well for you. All I can say is I HOPE and I MEAN I HOPE this is the end of Clyde and a murder mystery kicks off. Who did it because let’s face it this guy has more enemies than I can count on 2 hands and that is always something to be entertained about.

Let’s talk about Everett because something weird is going on. He was exposed by Jada, but feigned ignorance that he doesn’t know this Bobby Stein who was married to Jada. Steve explained to his daughter that Everett doesn’t have a twin and it’s the same person, but there is this concern that Everett might be suffering from a split personality.

However, my biggest hint that Everett is NOT suffering a split personality is that conversation he had with Julie at the Horton House. He gave a smirk and it sent chills because I’m hoping this is not Nick back from the dead up to no good, but how would the writers be able to explain Nick’s return from the dead for a third time I think? And who would be interested in seeing that anyway?

Paulina’s health is taking a turn for the worse and she may need a new heart, but the good news is the return of Lani and Eli, especially with Lani getting an early release from prison. However, it looks like Lani and Eli’s time in Salem will be short-lived as he has a prominent job offer out of state. Abe, Chanel, Johnny, Marlena and the rest of Salem is wrapping their arms around Paulina as she prepares for the battle of her life.

Nicole and EJ got good news with Holly awakening from her coma recently, but she remembers nothing about the drugs or let’s just say she is feigning ignorance. The drugs were yours Holly, not Tate’s who is in a battle for his sanity and freedom between his bickering parents (Brady and Theresa). Theresa did confess some truths to Tate that shocked the teen, just as it is clear Kristen is hoping to place a wedge between Brady and Theresa to ensure she gets her claws back into her ex. This battle is just boring me to the death at this point, just as Sarah stands by Xander who is totally being set-up by Stefan or someone else. His innocence is so obvious that the Salem Police Department should see it from a million miles away.

The tale that I think is of most important is that the breadcrumbs are continuing to be dropped as it pertains to Jude. Nicole and Eric are getting closer to the truth being exposed, but I suspect that big bomb will not unfold until May Sweeps. Sloan could care less about the baby, she just wanted to ensure she did not lose Eric, but oh baby, her world is going to explode once the truth is exposed, and a few others, looking at you Leo and Melinda.