MINNEAPOLIS­—Thomas Lane, 37, one of the four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death was released from the Hennepin County Jail after posting bond on Wednesday, June 10.

According to the court records, Lane posted a bail of $750,000 and was released around 4 p.m. with conditions. He was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in the case of George Floyd’s death. Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, who face the same charges as Lane, and Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter remain in jail as of Wednesday evening.

Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney hasn’t made any comments on the release of Lane. Earlier this week, he has stated that Lane was a rookie and the only thing he did when Chauvin kneeled on Floyd was holding Floyd’s feet to stop him from kicking. He stressed that Lane also performed CPR in the ambulance.

The judge set bail for Lane, Thao, and Kueng at $1 million without conditions or $750,000 with conditions on Thursday, June 4 during the first appearance in Hennepin County Court. The bail for Derek Chauvin that was set during the Monday hearing is $1.25 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions. They will all make their next court appearance on June 29.