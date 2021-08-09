WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Sunday, August 8, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) officers reported to Sunset Boulevard and Orange Grove, for a reported armed robbery.

The first suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray shirt. The third suspect is described as a black male wearing a white shirt.

All three suspects were last seen fleeing the location in a Honda.

The suspects utilized a blue steel handgun when they stole rings and jewelry from the victim.

No other information was immediately available.