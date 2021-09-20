CALIFORNIA—Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division revealed the arrest of three people in an encampment on Friday, September 17

Around 9 a.m., officers went to the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Oxnard Street just east of the freeway to a large encampment, south of the area that was cleaned up on previous occasion.

Officers spotted a new large encampment set up and an illegal power hook up was coming from one of the tents. A foot-beat through the area led to the arrest of Gregory Carlton Allan Jr. 42, for Trespassing on State Property 555 PC, James Daniel Wilson, 47, or Theft of Utilities from DWP 484 (b) PC, Jonathan Bedford, 45, for a Misdemeanor Warrant 56.11 LAMC.

Inside a tent, officers found a .22 caliber bolt action rifle in plain view. The LAPD is asking the community that if they “see something to say something.”

