SANTA MONICA—During the Santa Monica City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 14, it was approved a forgiveness program for street sweeping citations issued between August 30 and September 3. Only citations for street sweeping will be forgiven through a process active now through October 5.

The city announced on its website that people who already paid the citation are eligible and will be issued a refund.

Santa Monica resumed weekly street sweeping on August 30 and engaged in a broad awareness campaign to reach residents with the new schedule. Information was shared on the city’s website; posted to 52,000 social media followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Nextdoor; included in the bi-weekly SaMoNews community newsletter sent to over 23,000 email addresses; posted on digital message boards throughout Santa Monica; and included in the September edition of Seascape. A text message was also sent on SMAlerts to residents enrolled in the SMAlerts program. To enroll visit santamonica.gov/alerts.

Residents who received citations for street sweeping, can follow the following process for citation forgiveness no later than October 5:

Submit a request to the city for initial review that affirmatively states that the recipient of the citation was not aware of weekly street sweeping during the period between August 30 and September 3 with an explanation of why (e.g., did not access social media or website postings, did not see notice in newspaper, and did not otherwise learn of the street sweeping). Requests for review can be submitted in the following ways:

-Online at https://prdwmq.etimspayments.com/santamonica/dev/review.htm (preferred);

-Letter sent to City of Santa Monica, PO Box 515213 Los Angeles, CA 90024;

-Calling 800-214-1526 to request that the initial review be taken by the customer service representative; or

-In person at 1575 Westwood Blvd., Suite 100-B, Los Angeles, CA 90024 (open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Once the request is received, and whether paid or not, Santa Monica will dismiss the citation based on a determination that extenuating circumstances make dismissal of the citation appropriate and, if applicable, a refund will be processed for a citation that was previously paid.

Residents are asked to sign up for the city’s SaMoNews community newsletter for the latest updates at santamonica.gov/newsletter.