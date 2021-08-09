WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Friday, August 6, at approximately 2:45 p.m. firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to 815 North Poinsettia Place for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story apartment building with fire showing from the rear. Additional buildings were also exposed to the flames.

“Two story apartment building with carport in the rear and fire showing (from the rear),” LAFD spokesman Margaret Stweart said in an official announcement. “There are additional building(s) exposed. Firefighters are in the offensive mode and one additional task force requested.”

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries and the fire did not spread to the exposed buildings.