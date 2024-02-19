WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, February 13, Todd Michael Schultz, 37, was arrested at his West Hollywood condominium following an alleged trespassing incident. Reports indicate that Schultz illegally entered the home of an unnamed female in a neighboring condo.

The woman found Schultz rummaging through her things and called 911.



Members of the Condominium association were able to identify Schultz who lived in a nearby condominium with longtime partner, friend, author, and screenwriter, Brett Easton Ellis. There was no indication that Ellis had anything to do with his roommate trespassing into a neighbor’s home.



Ellis responded to a media request by the New York Times indicating that Schultz was experiencing some sort of mental break, and that he (Schultz) had, “serious mental health issues exacerbated by drugs.”



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department does not have Schultz listed in the online Inmate Locator on their website.



Schultz was initially booked into Twin Towers on a $51,000 bond and was placed on lockdown. Ellis reportedly told the New York Times that Schultz who was reportedly assigned an initial court hearing date for Friday, February 16, was, “in no position,” to be in court.



Todd Michael Schultz is a composer and pop singer who is known for animated theme songs including, but not limited to, “Sam Sam,” “Sailor Moon,” “Live Like a Rock Star,” and for his part in the pop ballad, “You Believed in Me.” Schultz is also the son of Bill Schultz who is the producer of the cartoon, The Simpson’s.