UNITED STATES—Statistics show that cases of mental health complications are on the rise. Therefore, more individuals are seeking the assistance of online therapy professionals to deal with their issues. The convenience that comes with using online services is unmatched. If you choose companies like Calmerry, it only takes a few minutes for you to connect with your preferred therapist.

When you search online, there exist many therapy service providers. However, not all of them can offer what you need. There are specific factors that distinguish a good service from a mediocre one. The characteristics you should look at include:

Qualification and number of specialists

Registration process

Feedback from customers

Flexibility of the therapy rates

Subscription options available at the service

Acceptability of insurance cover

The range of psychological services provided

Do you need the best online therapy service? The review below gives you information on the companies you should consider when you need fast and effective assistance:

Calmerry: The Best Teletherapy Site for All

During the Novel Corona Virus Pandemic, people have undergone turbulent times that have made their lives unbearable. The service was established to help those who are suffering from mental health issues at this time. No matter your emotional needs, you get a specialist that can help you here. The specialists deal with issues such as mood swings, depression, and grief, among others.

As you seek your preferred online psychiatrist here, you do not strain. The sign-up procedure is easy. Within a few minutes, you are ready to begin your sessions. A nickname ensures that you maintain your confidentiality.

When you are here, you are sure that you are receiving the therapy online services from professionals. The company hires proven specialists with 2000+ hours of therapy experience. They have the requisite certifications and understand patients. You receive the best management strategies for your issue.

The treatment you receive depends on your condition as the company has an individualized approach for every patient. All these services are offered at a cost that you can afford, starting from $45 per week.

Talkspace: Best Site for Convenience

When you need assistance with complicated psychological issues, you should pick a service that gives you options. Fortunately, you can always consider Talkspace. The service has 3,000+ professionals who are licensed to offer assistance to patients. Moreover, it gives clients many options when it comes to subscriptions.

The process for registering is straightforward. You create an online account, answer a few questions, and select your preferred sessions or payment packages. The service understands your therapy needs and connects you with a suitable specialist.

Whether you are suffering from depression, need help with eating disorders, or find it hard to deal with an addiction, you can rely on this service for help. The experienced online therapist assesses your situation and offers the best treatment.

The subscription plans come with weekly payments that range from $65 to $99. You can pay a higher amount if you choose live video sessions. Cancel your subscription at any time you want.

BetterHelp: Best Teletherapy Platform with Diverse Specialists

You should subscribe to therapy counseling on a platform that you like. BetterHelp boasts of 12,000+ mental health specialists. They are all experienced, knowledgeable, and understand how to handle any condition you can think of. Examples of the conditions you can seek help with here include parenting, religion, and dealing with life transitions, among others.

Whether you need an individual or couple sessions, they are available here. You can exchange text messages with your therapist, engage in a video conference, chat, or use phone calls to communicate. Patients love the live sessions here.

How does this service work? You can access the online therapy website using any device. Complete a short questionnaire and create your account. After that, the system links you with an appropriate therapist.

Charges range between $40 and $70 weekly, which is billed every month. Insurance is not accepted here. However, you can cancel your subscription at any point.

Online-Therapy.com: Best Site for Variety of Counseling

If you are looking for diverse mental health treatments, this is the platform for you. You can acquire help on many conditions such as eating disorders, handling depression, and phobias. The firm’s specialists can accurately identify, assess, and provide strategies for dealing with negative thoughts.

The service has different plans that charge amounts that range from $32 to $64. You have the freedom to pick the therapy online plan that suits you. Patients have a live chat weekly that is 30-minute long. However, you can only access the therapists on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The service allows its clients to opt out of the plan at any time. Also, you can’t pay for assistance using insurance.

Amwell: Best Counseling Site for Your Physical and Mental Wellbeing

Amwell has specialists who are available at all times to deal with your issues. You can access their website when you need their services or install their mobile app. The platform offers services such as couples therapy and managing depression and anxiety.

Acquiring therapy online on this platform is stress-free. After following a simple account creation process, you pick the counselor you want. Choose a convenient schedule and begin your treatment.

The prices at the service vary depending on the plan you choose. You pay $99 for a counselor with a Master’s degree and $110 for a PhD holder. The sessions are 45 minutes long. If you require a specialist who can give medical prescriptions, Amwell offers that.

MDLive: Excellent for Psychiatry Services

The site offers diverse therapy services. Examples of the issues you can seek assistance with include addiction, bipolar disorder, and depression. Therefore, you have everything under one roof.

It is easy to join this online counseling platform. It only takes roughly 15 minutes to complete the sign-up process. After that, you pick a counselor and schedule a session. You have different options for receiving help, including phone calls, teleconferencing, and the MDLive app.

The payment for the first therapy is $284. You are charged $108 for each of your follow-ups. There are no subscription packages at this company. However, they accept insurance cover.

7 Cups: Best Site for Affordable Counseling Services

If you are looking for pocket-friendly therapy services, you should consider 7 cups. The psychologists here understand what you are going through and are ready to offer the perfect online counseling you need. They specialize in areas such as bipolar disorder, dealing with grief, and anxiety, among others.

The charges are $150 monthly, which is way lower than what you find at other companies. They offer volunteers (non-licensed councilors) who offer support at no extra cost. Therefore, it is the best online therapy platform when you are on a budget.

The registration process is easy. After creating your account, you can pick the free version or the paid plan. If you select the paid plan, you get connected to a licensed psychologist. Noteworthy, insurance does not cover counseling costs.

ReGain: Best Site for Relationship Counseling

Couple counseling Is not easy. It needs an experienced specialist in this field. Fortunately, ReGain offers what you need. The service has trained professionals who understand how relationships work. They are certified to work in this area.

The sign-up procedure involves filling a questionnaire. The system connects you to an online therapist. An excellent feature of this platform is that two people in the same room can communicate with one counselor using one account. The service charges $40-$70 every week.

Teen Counseling: Excellent for Teletherapy Services for Adolescents

Teenagers between the ages of 13 to 19 years are undergoing a lot of mental issues. It is for this reason that Teen Counseling was set up. The service offers a lot of support in managing anxiety, depression, and bullying.

Although parents can help their children to create accounts, the chat rooms are private. The online psychologist can report if the child is facing any danger. Payments range from $40 and $70 every week and are not paid by insurance.

Doctor on Demand: Best for Video Counseling Sessions

Do you have a mental problem, but you do not want to commit to subscription plans? Consider choosing this platform. You can have the best online therapy experience and pay once. Besides, you deal with an experienced psychiatrist. The specialists dealt with many mental problems, including postpartum depression.

What are the costs for the different services? A 25-minute psychiatric consultation costs you $129, while a 50-minute one is $179. A therapy that is 45 minutes long is $299, while a follow up that is 15 minutes long costs $128. They accept insurance when you need therapy online.

Take-Home Points

With online services, acquiring therapy is now a convenient affair. You communicate with a counselor at the time you want and wherever you are. All the platforms reviewed here are great and unique in their ways. So, choose one depending on your requirements.

