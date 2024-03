TOPANGA CANYON—Part of Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Grand View Drive was closed on Monday, March 11 near the Santa Monica Mountains. Boulders and debris in the road was a result of the closure because of heavy rains in the region in recent weeks.

The California Department of Transportation posted a picture of the blocked road with the following message:

“Topanga Cyn Blvd 🚧 Remains closed btwn PCH and Town of Topanga. Both lanes now blocked by slide. Please use alternate routes.”