MALIBU—On Tuesday, May 12, Caltrans announced that the 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 (SR-27) between Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and just south of Grand View Drive is now open, with traffic restrictions, 24 hours a day. The area remains an active work zone for Palisades Fire recovery work.

The following traffic control measures are in place along this stretch of SR-27:

-Postmiles 2.5 to 2.8, south of Topanga town center: Crews continue retaining wall work behind k-rail. The speed limit in this work zone is 15 mph.

-From PCH to postmile 1.8: One-lane traffic control with flagging where crews are working between PCH and postmile 1.8 for Verizon utility work, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

Southern California Edison has one-lane traffic control with flagging from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on weekdays north of Caltrans’ work zone, from roughly Old Topanga Canyon Road to just south of Happy Trail.

Future work to complete repairs from the 2025 fire and rainstorms may require additional closures and restrictions. Caltrans will provide notice in advance of this work and specific schedules when available.

For details about recovery work visit the Caltrans SR-27 Emergency Project website. Weekly road closures are posted on the Palisades Fire Emergency Repairs website.