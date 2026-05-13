MALIBU—On Monday, May 11, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is advising homeowners whose properties were impacted by the Eaton and Palisades Fires that they may be eligible for relief from penalties and interest on late property tax payments.

Starting May 1, homeowners impacted by the fires who are unable to pay their property taxes on time may submit a Penalty Cancellation Request through the Los Angeles County Treasurer & Tax Collector’s Office.

Under state law, qualifying residents may be eligible to have penalties and interest waived on delayed property tax payments due to wildfire-related impacts. In some cases, payments can be deferred for up to 4 years, potentially until 2030, without penalties.

For more details on the Penalty Cancellation Request, visit:



You can watch the Wildfire Penalty Cancellation Request How-To Video here:

