WEST HOLLYWOOD- The Department of Public Works in West Hollywood implemented touchless green-light modes on Friday, April 3 for pedestrians using signalized crosswalks and intersections to ensure “no-touch” walking. Amid COVID-19 concerns, pedestrians will no longer touch buttons to trigger green-walk modes along the entire length of Santa Monica Boulevard within West Hollywood and at high-touch pedestrian crossings on Beverly Boulevard, N. La Brea Avenue, Fountain Avenue, and Fairfax Avenue.

The City of West Hollywood will host a COVID-19 Webinar Series to inform residents about Job Placement Programs on Thursday, April 9 from 2pm – 3pm. Register Here.

A temporary moratorium that became effective on March 16, 2020 for evictions of nonpayment resulting from financial impact due to COVID-19 in West Hollywood. The ordinance does not relieve tenants from eventually paying the rent within six months after the expiration of the local emergency. The landlord may not charge a late fee on the rent.

Until further notice, Cityline (local and commuting) will continue service without changes in the level service. The PickUp and WeHo Sunset Trip shuttle program has been paused until further notice.

West Hollywood City Hall is currently closed to the public and has suspended all in-person transactions. All public City buildings, playgrounds, and facilities are closed. City Hall will remain accessible for business and essential services with transactions to be conducted by phone (323) 848-6400 and via the City’s website at www.weho.org.