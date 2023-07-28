CALIFORNIA—A Trader Joe’s product, Unexpected Cheddar Broccoli Soup, is being recalled throughout several states “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets,” according to a report by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall of the soup product, packaged in 20-ounce film-sealed plastic containers, includes 10,899 cases of the product sold at stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, according to the FDA.

The recall was initiated by the product’s manufacturer, Winter Gardens Quality Foods.

“No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

Trader Joe’s urges consumers to discard any purchased or donated containers of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup or return them to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

For more information, view the FDA’s official report.