GRIFFITH PARK—On Sunday, March 3 it was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department that a traffic collision transpired at 10:58 p.m. on eastbound 134 freeway at 48 Riverside Drive.

One passenger vehicle fell from the Riverside Drive (sometimes referenced as Victory Boulevard) freeway overpass, striking the concrete center divider of the Ventura Freeway (SR134) below, and catching fire. Two individuals from that vehicle self-extricated prior to the arrival of the LAFD.

A 65 year-old male and a 60 year-old male (unknown affiliation) with unspecified injuries were taken by paramedics to regional trauma centers in serious, but stable condition. No other injuries were reported. Firefighters remained at scene to control the stubborn flames of the still burning vehicle. No escalating or off-site hazard has been identified.