PACIFIC PALISADES—On Sunday, March 3, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a two-story fire at a home at 2:02 p.m. at 17606 W Camino De Yatasto.

A total of 31 firefighters took 34 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish a fire involving a vehicle and contents within the garage of a 5,288 square foot property. There were no reports of any injury. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.