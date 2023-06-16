SANTA MONICA—On June 7, the Santa Monica Police Department that officers spotted a vehicle on Neilson Way with tinted windows blaring music at top volume, both violations.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, the officers located a replica handgun in plain view in the back seat.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a second handgun (another replica), methamphetamine, fentanyl, a scale and calculator, and a large amount of cash.

The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of narcotics for sale. The name of the driver and the passenger has not been disclosed to the public.

