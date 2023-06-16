BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is currently hiring. Some current full-time positions that are open include Building Inspectors, Police Officers, Recreation Services Manager, Code Enforcement Officer and more as well as part-time roles!

The city of BH indicates on its website individuals detailed work history is required on the application. A resume submitted in lieu of an application will not be sufficient. “See resume” is NOT an acceptable response under ‘Work Experience’ section. An application containing this response may be deemed incomplete. Applications may be rejected if incomplete.

The first application created will be saved and can be used for subsequent positions you wish to apply for. The application is the primary tool used to evaluate your job qualifications. Collect details about your education and employment history before creating your application. Interested applicants are asked to complete the application in its entirety making sure you give detailed information on all relevant areas as a poorly completed application can be a disadvantage to meeting the minimum qualification for a position.

Those planning to spend more than 30 minutes applying, should be certain to click on the save button as they go along. Failure to do so will result in loss of information. DO NOT click submit until certain the application is fully completed. Upon clicking ‘submit’ individuals can no longer update. Print a copy of the job bulletin and your application for future reference. An automated confirmation email will be generated following submission. Keep this confirmation as proof. If you are to be selected to the next round(s) of the recruitment process, your qualification may be evaluated thru written, skill assessment, and oral exams.

Be sure to add this email address to one’s address book so you can receive emails regarding the positions applying for: info@governmentjobs.com. For more information, visit beverlyhills.org/jobs. Those needing assistance can view an Online Employment Application Guide. Call the NeoGov customer service hotline at (855) 524-5627 if technical questions arise regarding account setup or account login troubleshooting.

For salary information, refer to the Summary of Salaries.