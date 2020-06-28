STUDIO CITY ⁠— At 3:52 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a train versus pedestrian incident on the Red Line. The victim was located within the Universal City/Studio City station of the Line.

A female patient, age unknown, was reported to be injured at the level of the tracks within the station. Preliminary reports stated she did not appear trapped. Responding authorities waited for power to be turned off in the station, as well as the moving of the train in question before approaching the victim.

Working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority staff, firefighters were able to access the patient. She has been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions at around 4:25 p.m. It took authorities about 33 minutes to complete their operations.

LAFD reported that there may still be transit delays at the station. This is due to power-up operations that must be performed by the MTA staff. Train movement is expected to resume after that has been completed.