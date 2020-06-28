BRENTWOOD ⁠— At 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported an assisted extrication. Fire units were called in to aid the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was responded to at 6:21 a.m. The victim was reportedly stuck between two floors inside of the building’s ventilation system. The LAFD Urban Search and Rescue remained on the scene for the “extended” duration of the operation.

The building in question is a commercial building with several floors. Multiple businesses appear housed in the building. It is located near San Vicente Boulevard and Bringham Avenue.

No details were provided on the identity of the victim, nor the circumstances under which they became stuck. Any questions regarding the incident have been directed to the LAPD West Los Angeles division.

No updates have been made on the situation by either department, and Canyon News was unable to contact the LAPD West LA division for further information.