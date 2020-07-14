BEL AIR — The Bel Air-Beverly Crest Neighborhood Council is partnering with Tree People to organize a community blood drive on Sunday, July 26.

The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coldwater Canyon Park located at 12601 Mulholland Drive. Appointments are encouraged in order to facilitate social distancing and can be made at https://www.donatebloodcedars.org/ using group code BABC.

Donors are required to weight at least 110 lbs and be at least 17 years old. 16 year olds can donate if they weight at least 135 lbs and provide a signed parent consent form. Donors are also required to wear a face mask, bring a photo ID, and eat a good meal and drink lots of water on the day of the blood donation.

Cedars Sinai is offering free COVID antibody tests to all donors in order to encourage people to donate. Donors will also receive their choice of a coupon for a pint of Baskin-Robbins ice cream or a limited edition T-shirt after donating.

Tree People is a nonprofit organization with the mission to build a more sustainable environment. Their website states, “Our vision is for LA to have enough tree canopy, healthy soil and clean local water by empowering communities and policymakers. We do this by inspiring Angelenos to care for our urban forest, local mountains and to adopt sustainable solutions at home.”