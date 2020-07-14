AMERICA — On Wednesday, July 8, Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) announced that they have joined forces in filing a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit suing the University of Delaware for Joe Biden’s Senate records.

Former VP Biden served in the U.S. Senate for the state of Delaware from 1973-2009, after which Biden served as VP under former President Obama from 2009 until 2017 when President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took office.

This lawsuit comes into play after the original FOIA filed on April 30, 2020, was denied, and then on July 1, Delaware Department of Justice reportedly denied DCNF’s appeal.

There is a photograph of former VP Biden donating his Senate records to the University of Delaware in 2012. The donation reportedly comes with an agreement that prohibits the University from providing public access to those papers until they have been properly processed and archived. Until the archival process is complete and the collection becomes open to the public, access to the records are only available with permission from former VP Biden.

More information may be found in the press release provided by the University of Delaware press at, library.udel.edu/special/joseph-r-biden

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said, “The University of Delaware should stop protecting Joe Biden and provide the public access to his public records, as Delaware law requires.”

Tara Reade, who claims that she is a victim of sexual assault by Biden in 1993, worked as a staff assistant to then-Senator Biden.

In a press release by Judicial Watch announcing the FOIA lawsuit, JW stated their request for Biden’s Senate records, “which are housed at the university’s library Daily Caller News Foundation v. University of Delaware (N20A-07-001 CEB)). The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Delaware,” the press release stated.

In addition, news reports and Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch indicate that there is information and records of a previous relationship between Biden and the former intelligence officer and President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation are not the only ones attempting to gain access to Biden’s Senate records. Fox News reported that they too requested the records and were told they could not have them until after Biden retires from the public life.

“The collection of former Vice President Biden’s senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be cataloged,” an email from a school spokeswoman said back in April. “The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.”