UNITED STATES—Two U.S. governors announced the recall of their Army National Guard troops after reports of unfair treatment by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), and images surfaced of troops resting at the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center parking garage.

Members of the Joe Biden transition team met with national security officials prior to January 20 to enhance security after approximately 7,000 National Guards were deployed by the Trump administration to the U.S. Capitol after the riot on January 6. An additional 25,000 troops were brought in for Inauguration Day.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire voiced their concerns via Twitter.

“I have ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard from Washington DC. They did an outstanding job serving our Nation’s Capitol in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions,” said Sununu.

“I have instructed General Norris to order the return of our Texas National Guard to our state,” Governor Greg Abbott of Texas tweeted.

“Our troops Deserve to be treated with honor, dignity, and respect,” North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn stated. He tweeted out a video of him with the troops as he delivered pizza to them.

Former President Donald Trump opened his Washington D.C. motel for all servicemen protecting the U.S. Capitol.

Acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman denied such allegations in a press release. Pittman stated in his message that he, “Did not instruct the National Guard to vacate those Capitol Building facilities.”

“Over the past several days, the U.S. Capitol Police has been working tirelessly with its Congressional stakeholders to identify appropriate accommodations across the entire Capitol complex for their use…,” Pittman added.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted:

“We’ll get to the bottom of this and get it fixed. Congress is in session, but buildings are still closed to the public, so there’s plenty of rooms for troops to take a break in them.”

The California National Guard assures Californians of their presence at state federal buildings.

According to the California National Guard, “California Army National Guardsmen from the 40th Infantry Division show their presence on the perimeter of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Jan. 20, 2021. For almost a week, more than 1,000 Cal Guardsmen responded to provide security at state and federal facilities throughout California, ready to protect lives, property, and people’s rights. The activation certifies Cal Guard’s assertion to be always ready to respond at all times, and at all locations.”