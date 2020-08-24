AMERICA—The Democratic National Convention has come to a close. The Republican National Convention is set to begin today, Monday, August 24, and goes through Thursday, August 27 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The agenda includes a long list of over 70 delegates and other prominent Republican leaders scheduled to speak including Texas Senator Tim Scott, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan kicking off the event on Monday evening.
FLOTUS will be first to take the stage on Tuesday, August 25, while each of the Trump children with the exception of young Barron is scheduled to speak intermittently over the next four days.
The Trump campaign announced the speakers on their campaign page on Sunday, August 23. News reports indicate that though President Trump is scheduled to speak on Thursday, August 27, he may speak each night.
Vice President Mike Pence accepted his nomination in a more private ceremony early Monday, August 24.
The convention will be live-streamed all week via YouTube, Amazon Prime, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.
Monday Speakers include:
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Campaign Fundraiser
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Point USA
Kim Klacik, Republican Congressional nominee
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell, Republican Congressional nominee
Andrew Pollack, Father of the victim of 2018, school shooting, Meadow Pollack
Donald Trump Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday Speakers Include:
First Lady Melania Trump
Mike Pompeo
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson, Author, Founder of “And Then There Were None”
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza, Mother of Victim killed by illegal immigrant
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandman
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday Speakers Include:
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem
Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell
The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne, Surgeon and military veteran
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane, Director, Associate Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
Clarence Henderson, Civil Rights Activist
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale, President, National Association of Police
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday Speakers Include:
President Donald J. Trump
The Honorable Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
The Honorable Ivanka Trump
The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani, Trump Attorney and former Mayor of NYC
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller, Parents of Victim killed by ISIS
Dana White