AMERICA—The Democratic National Convention has come to a close. The Republican National Convention is set to begin today, Monday, August 24, and goes through Thursday, August 27 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The agenda includes a long list of over 70 delegates and other prominent Republican leaders scheduled to speak including Texas Senator Tim Scott, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan kicking off the event on Monday evening.

FLOTUS will be first to take the stage on Tuesday, August 25, while each of the Trump children with the exception of young Barron is scheduled to speak intermittently over the next four days.

The Trump campaign announced the speakers on their campaign page on Sunday, August 23. News reports indicate that though President Trump is scheduled to speak on Thursday, August 27, he may speak each night.

Vice President Mike Pence accepted his nomination in a more private ceremony early Monday, August 24.

The convention will be live-streamed all week via YouTube, Amazon Prime, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

Monday Speakers include:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Campaign Fundraiser

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Point USA

Kim Klacik, Republican Congressional nominee

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell, Republican Congressional nominee

Andrew Pollack, Father of the victim of 2018, school shooting, Meadow Pollack

Donald Trump Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday Speakers Include:

First Lady Melania Trump

Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson, Author, Founder of “And Then There Were None”

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza, Mother of Victim killed by illegal immigrant

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandman

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday Speakers Include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne, Surgeon and military veteran

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane, Director, Associate Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota

Clarence Henderson, Civil Rights Activist

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale, President, National Association of Police

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday Speakers Include:

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani, Trump Attorney and former Mayor of NYC

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller, Parents of Victim killed by ISIS

Dana White