AMES, IA—On Saturday, September 9, former President Donald Trump attended the Iowa-Iowa State football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

During pregame festivities, Trump entertained throwing a football out to the crowd at the Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity at Iowa State.



He entered the stadium to cheers of thousands of spectators shouting, “USA, USA, USA,” and “Four more years!”



Margo Martin, the Deputy Director of Communications for Donald J. Trump for President captured a photo of Trump flipping burgers on a large grill for attendees.

In a press release, former Acting Attorney General, and former tight end of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Matt Whitaker stated:

“We are thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend, President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”



Jack Whitver (R-IA-23rd District) Senate Majority Leader and former wide receiver for the Cyclones said:

“Tens of thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team. I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports.”