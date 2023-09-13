BEVERLY HILLS—On September 29, the California GOP (CAGOP) will sponsor California 2023 Fall Convention and will welcome featured speaker, and leader of the Republican party, former President, Donald J. Trump. He is to speak on the first night of the convention at the Anaheim Marriott, 700 West Convention Way, in Anaheim to be held through October 1.



Tickets are being sold by CAGOP for a donation of $600 or two tickets for $1,200. Supporters may also be entered in a drawing to win a flight, hotel stay, and a photo opportunity with Donald Trump.



Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-FL), and Vivek Ramaswamy will also be featured speakers at the convention. Trump is leading both Republicans and Democrats in the polls. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are very close in polling numbers.



Ballotpedia shares bipartisan campaign fundraising results with former President Donald J. Trump outraising all other candidates with $32,164,175 in receipts and $85,386 in contributions.

Ron DeSantis comes in second with $20,111,729 in receipts and $19,743,903 in contributions, Joe Biden’s fundraising efforts brought in $19,867,069 in receipts and $8,667,324 in contributions ahead of Republican, Vivek Ramaswamy with $19,152,444 in receipts and $1,582,648 in contributions.







