BEVERLY HILLS—A protest transpired at Beverly Gardens Park on Saturday, August 22, where fist fights reportedly broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter advocates.

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) alerted the public and monitored the events throughout the day. At 2:45 p.m. a protest was underway at the park on Santa Monica Boulevard. One-hundred protesters were gathered at the Beverly Hills sign.

About one hour later, approximately 125 protesters were marching on the sidewalks from the Beverly Hills sign heading south towards the Business Triangle. The group returned to the Beverly Hills sign from the Business Triangle at about 5:09 p.m.

The BHPD announced an unlawful assembly at Beverly Gardens Park at 6:09 p.m. and remained on scene. Crowds were dispersed and the protest ended at approximately 6:56 p.m.

A social media post reached out to President Donald Trump supporters to create a Make America Great Again mural in Hollywood near the Black Lives Matter street painting, which is displayed on Hollywood and Hyland. Counter-protestors saw the post and called out to their groups to “protect the sign.”

One person was sprayed with a chemical irritant and at least four separate fights occurred during the protest at Beverly Gardens Park. LAist reported Lieutenant Gene Kim of the Beverly Hills Police Department noting at least one arrest was made during the protest.