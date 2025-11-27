UNITED STATES—As of late, I have been doing my absolute best to find ways to find inner peace. How can that best be done? Doing something that provides you an escape. For me that used to be movie watching, but that’s a problem as of late because I’m always distracted. I can only watch a movie without a distraction at a movie theater. As soon as I try to watch movie at home, someone wants something, people are text messaging me to death; I can’t enjoy the movie like I would hope.

With that said, I’m doing something I never expected, I’ve started reading actual books again. I swore I would never do this. Why? I majored in English as an undergraduate in college. I read so many books, whenever someone asked me if I’m reading anything I would respond: “I’ve done enough reading in my life that I don’t have to ever read again.

It really is the truth. How so? Imagine taking 5 English courses in a single semester and for each course, you have AT LEAST 5 novels if not more to read. I think one semester had a total of like 35 books I had to read between all of my classes; that was just one semester, now span that over 4 years, a lot of reading America.

However, a new book about one of my favorite TV shows is the prompt for this. I have been eagerly waiting for this book to come out for the past 3 to 4 months. Why? Who better to talk about a show desperately enjoy than an expert about the series. The book is being released on Tuesday, November 5 and as a result I cannot wait to crack this book open and start reading. I’m referring to “Behind the Mirror: Inside the World of Big Brother.”

This reality series has been a guilty pleasure of mine since season 1. I have watched every single season, even the ones that were dreadful and I have no clue how I got thru them. I am referring to “Big Brother 15, “Big Brother 19,” “Big Brother 21” and the God awful “Big Brother 22.” Rarely do books allow me to transport into their actual world, so I’m truly hoping this read of this book does just that. Where I become so enveloped into a book all the outside noise completely disappears for an hour, two hours or however long it takes me to finish reading the book.

Can I read a book in one sitting? Yes, but it has a have a hook that grabs me and refuses to let go. If it doesn’t do that, there is not much I can do America. I hate trying to push myself to read a book, so if the book is an easy read, plus an escape that is a double whammy for me. I can immerse myself in that world and visually imagine the words with actual pictures in my mind that is an exhilarating feeling.

Gosh, if you would have told me 10 years ago, I would be reading books again. I would be laughing in your face. However, you can never knock something until you try it. Don’t worry, I will do a full review of “Behind the Mirror: Inside the World of Big Brother” once I complete the book for all our readers.