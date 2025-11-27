Davis has been getting some serious travel cred thanks to a recent Elsewhereism campaign by Skyscanner. If you haven’t heard of this trend yet, it’s all about skipping the obvious, TikTok-famous tourist traps and heading somewhere a little more unexpected.

So why not embrace Elsewhereism and head to Davis, a smaller, chill town with great culture, good food, and maybe a bike ride or two. And if a visit to the Arboretum, a stop at Mishka’s cafe and a trip to a farmers market isn’t enough to keep you busy , here is even more stuff to fill your day in Davis.

Experience Davis’ Agricultural Roots

Fun fact about Davis… it sits in the heart of Yolo County, one of California’s richest agricultural regions. So it should come as no surprise to you that first on our list is to try all of their local treats. Fresh, local, and downright delicious? Check, check, and check.

The Davis Farmers Market in Central Park (which runs on Saturday mornings or Wednesday evenings, come rain or shine) is an absolute must. Seriously, be sure to plan your trip around when it’s on because it’s great.

Dozens of vendors offer farm-fresh produce and gourmet goodies like cheese, honey, wine, and nuts. Or, if you’re hungry from your trip, grab a hand pie, dumpling, pastry, or sandwich and snack your way through the market.

Bike Around Like a Local

In LA, hopping on a bike usually means sweaty Lycra at SoulCycle. Davis, on the other hand, offers you the real-deal.

This town is a cyclist’s paradise with miles of bike paths, racks everywhere you look, and plenty of shops ready to hook you up with rentals. A lot of the local hotels even loan bikes to guests, so you can roll out without a single lug of gear.

Pedal through a self-guided history tour or check out the US Bicycling Hall of Fame, where you can peek at the legends of bike racing.

If you’re feeling a little more ambitious, you can also hit one of the scenic routes around town for a longer ride through California’s farmland and tree-lined streets. Either way, you’ll see Davis like a local, and get a little cardio in too.

Check Out The Art Scene

Art seems to pop up on every corner in Davis, from colorful murals to quirky sculptures and mixed-media installations. Grab a free map of the city’s public art and make a self-guided tour out of it.

If your timing’s right, hit up the 2nd Friday ArtAbout, a self-guided evening art walk that lets you poke around galleries, chat with local artists, and try your hand at some creative projects.

Some gallery highlights include:

The Pence Gallery : Rotating exhibits from local and regional artists.

John Natsoulas Gallery : Multi-level space with celebrated regional artists, workshops, poetry readings, and even live concerts.

The Artery : Run by an artist collective, this gallery showcases everything from paintings and photography to woodworking and textiles.

Chill Out in Davis

As well as being a college town, Davis has a laid-back, approachable vibe that makes it feel like you’ve stumbled onto a secret slice of California life.

Between the bikes, the art, the farmers markets, and the unbeatable small-town energy, it’s the perfect spot to slow down and give yourself a little Elsewhereism-style escape from the hustle of the bigger cities.