MALIBU—A total of two dozen luxury vehicles parked along Pacific Coast Highway were reportedly vandalized and burglarized between Memorial Day weekend and June 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two suspects were captured on a resident’s home security camera near Las Flores Canyon in Malibu.

According to KTLA5, the footage shows the suspect shattering a window of the vehicle, and allegedly wiping off their fingerprints. The suspect got into a waiting vehicle with the hazards on and took off.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the matter as the suspects have yet to be identified. Anyone with details on the incident or if anyone recognizes the suspects in the footage should contact local law enforcement.