HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death of two men who were found inside a car in Hollywood on Wednesday, June 15.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. an unknown person reported that three people appeared to be unconscious in a car near the 6700 block of De Longpre Avenue. The Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly responded to the incident and pronounced two people dead at the scene.

A third person was transported to a nearby hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department said. His condition was not known at the time of transport.

The cause of deaths are still under investigation.