SHERMAN OAKS—On Tuesday, November 10, at 11:54 p.m., two people were killed, while driving northbound on the I-405 freeway, near the Burbank Boulevard exit, where a Target is located, near the border of Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks.

According to a photographer near the crash, the vehicle went over to the right side of the northbound lane, stopping right between the freeway and the establishment, which can be seen as vehicles are getting off of the exit ramp.

Information on the vehicle type, make and model, as well as the passengers in the vehicle, is unknown at this time. At 11:59 p.m., paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene and pronounced both occupants dead at the scene.

Authorities have not discovered a cause for the accident. No alcohol or illegal substances were found in the systems of the driver or the passenger.

A Sigalert was issued temporarily closing the far right lane, while road crews cleaned up all of the wreckage that had spilled onto the road.

Lanes reopened at 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11.