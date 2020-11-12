BEVERLY HILLS—Real estate investor Robert Flaxman, 63, has listed two homes in Beverly Hills for $34 million.

In May 2019, Flaxman pleaded guilty to collaborating with William “Rick” Singer, a college admission counselor. Flaxman was sentenced to one month in prison with a $50,000 fine and 250 hours of community service for his involvement in the scandal on October 18, 2019.

The Flaxman properties are located on a cul-de-sac just below the famous Greystone Mansion and sit on two acres of land, each home is listed separately.

The Regency-style home was built in 1970 and was purchased for $12 million in 2017 and is listed for $17.5 million, this home is a total of 5,577 square feet. The single-family home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a living area, and a formal dining room, a backyard with a swimming pool, and a manicured lawn overlooking the city of Beverly Hills.

The Mid-century-style home was for purchase for $11.2 million in 2019 and is listed at the price of $16.5 million, and is 5,573-square feet of living space which includes the outside of the home. This property has an open floor plan with walls that are lined with glass and wooden accents, an antique billiard room that features a wet bar, and a stone fireplace. The home has four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, there’s a triangle-shaped swimming pool, solar panels on the roof, a large lawn, and a panoramic deck for dining.

Both homes are listed by Branden and Rayni Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates.