WOODLAND HILLS — A man and a woman were arrested and charged on Monday, March 21, for the killing of Jeffrey Howe, the 42-year-old male from La Quinta, whose body was found strangled and tied up in a Woodland Hills hotel room.

Howe was found dead in a hotel room by a security guard and the hotel manager in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard on March 10. Around 5:30 p.m, The Los Angeles Police Department arrived and pronounced Howe dead at the scene.

The two suspects, Anthony Phillip Ostroff, 70, and Calene Anne Frank, 52, were charged with first-degree murder of Howe, whose body was found strangled and bound in an Extended Stay America hotel, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The suspects, the victim and one other, were reportedly partying together the night before the murder in the hotel room, according to Steve Castro, homicide detective of the LAPD’s Valley Bureau. Ostroff and Frank were apparently trying to get back stolen items from the victim the following day, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Detective Castro said Howe’s death was due to strangulation. No additional details from the coroner’s casefile have been released about the death of Howe.

Ostroff and Frank were both arrested at the apartment they share in the 7100 block of Bothwell Road in Reseda, in the afternoon on Friday, March 18. Each is being held on $2 million bail.

Their arraignment was held on Monday, March 21 in a Van Nuys courtroom.

Canyon News has reached out to the LAPD for more information in regards to the suspects and their relation to the victim, but did not hear back before print.