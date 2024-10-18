UNITED STATES—On August 23, 16 states filed lawsuits against the Biden-Harris Administration including Texas, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming filed lawsuits against the Biden-Harris Administration over the illegal implementation of the Parole in Place policy that gives incentives to unvetted immigrants crossing the U.S. border. In addition, the state of Florida is suing the Biden-Harris Administration for their refusal to confirm immigration records needed for the verification of citizenship required to prevent non-citizens from voting in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading this effort made the following statement regarding the attempt to hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the number of undocumented individuals allowed to cross the U.S. southern border with Mexico.



A copy of the legal complaint filed against the Biden-Harris Administration may be found here. Parole in Place Complaint Filed



“Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the federal government is actively working to turn the United States into a nation without borders and a country without laws. I will not let this happen. Biden’s new parole workaround unilaterally grants the opportunity for citizenship to unvetted aliens whose first act on American soil was to break our laws. This violates the Constitution and actively worsens the illegal immigration disaster that is hurting Texas and our country.”



In a press release on AG Paxton’s webpage, Stephen Miller, President of America First Legal, who is serving as co-counsel in this effort stated the following.



“Since our founding over three years ago, America First Legal has led the courtroom fight against the open-borders agenda of Biden and Harris. We have sued time and again to fight their catastrophic policies. Today, we are proud to represent a coalition of 16 states in filing a lawsuit to block an unconstitutional Biden-Harris amnesty program. This executive amnesty gives over one million illegals legal status, work permits, and a path to voting citizenship. It is brazenly unlawful, a deadly accelerant to the ruinous border invasion, and we will use every lawful tool to stop it.”



On October 17, Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, issued a press release announcing legal action against the Department of Homeland Security to ensure and protect voting integrity in the free state of Florida.



“Voting is a right granted to American citizens—not illegal immigrants or other noncitizens. The Biden-Harris administration has allowed millions of illegal immigrants into the country, and we must ensure that only citizens are on our voter rolls. I am taking legal action against the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Mayorkas to ensure Florida can maintain the integrity of our state’s voter rolls.”



Florida Secretary of State, Cory Byrd has joined AG Moody in her efforts.





“The Florida Constitution is clear that only citizens can vote in our elections. Florida is calling on the federal government to dismantle the barriers blocking the states from obtaining critical information needed to prevent non-citizens from voting in our elections. We are going to prevail in our effort to uphold the law and uphold the Constitution’s guarantee of one citizen, one vote,” Byrd stated.



The full text of Florida’s complaint may be found here. save-complaint_as-filed



Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey along with 24 Governors sent a letter to the Biden-Harris Administration demanding details on the CHNV Asylum Program affecting Alabama and multiple other states.



A copy of the letter with signatures of 26 U.S. Governors who are also taking a stand against the constant influx of people entering the U.S. illegally and the toll it is taking on the safety and well-being of U.S. citizens may be found below. Joint-Letter-to-Biden-Administration-on-CHNV-Program-10.8.24











